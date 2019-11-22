Man held for supplying illegal weapons in Delhi

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested a man for allegedly supplying illegal weapons to several gangs operating in Delhi-NCR, officials said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Asin alias Bobby, a resident of Ferozabad in Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested with 30 pistols and 50 rounds of ammunition along with a stolen car from Delhi's Geeta colony area on Thursday, they said.

Asin had come to deliver a huge consignment of illegal weapons and live cartridges to his close contact in Seelampur, police said. "During interrogation, Asin disclosed that he has been supplying illegal weapons for more than five years.

"He procured illegal firearms and ammunition from a person named Afzal, who is based in Meerut, and supplied them to criminals and gangsters in Delhi-NCR areas at double the purchasing prices," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav. In 2019, he claimed to have supplied more than 200 pistols and 1,000 live cartridges to his clients in Delhi, the officer said.

"Asin disclosed that initially, he travelled in public transport to supply illegal weapons but due to strict and random checking by police and other enforcement agencies at various places, he started using stolen vehicles to smuggle the illegal weapons, as transporting them in luxury vehicles was much easier as police do not stop such vehicles often," the officer added.

