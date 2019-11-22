Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat visits Chandimandir military station in Hry

Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday visited Chandimandir military station in Panchkula, Haryana. He was briefed by Lt Gen R P Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, on operational preparedness of the theatre, a defence release said here.

During his interaction with the troops, General Rawat commended them for their professionalism and undaunted spirit of executing their assigned tasks, it said. "He stressed upon the need to continue to train hard and to be prepared to stand up to any challenges coming their way. He emphasised to the soldiers to keep themselves abreast with latest trends in information technology, emerging threats and countermeasures," the release said.

"Chief of Army Staff also reiterated that the ethos, discipline and efficiency of the Army should always serve as an example to the rest of the nation," it said.

