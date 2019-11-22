Cold wave intensifies in Himachal

Cold wave conditions intensified in Himachal Pradesh following fresh snowfall in the higher reaches of the hill state, the meteorological department said on Friday. The maximum temperatures decreased by three-four notches in most parts of the state on Friday, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

There was snowfall at Gondla (6 cm), Keylong and Udaipur (5 cm each). The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Solan at 20.2 degrees Celsius, he said.

The maximum temperature in Una was 20 degrees Celsius as compared to 23.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday, Singh said. The minimum temperatures also increased by two-three notches.

The lowest temperature in the state was recorded in Keylong at minus 0.5 degrees Celsius, Singh said. The minimum temperature in Kinnaur's Kalpa was 4.4 degrees Celsius, he said.

In Manali, Kufri, Shimla and Dalhousie, the minimum temperatures were 7.2, 6.2, 10 and 12.4 degrees Celsius respectively, Singh said.

