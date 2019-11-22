4 held with Rs 22 lakh in Indian, foreign currencies at Cochin airport

Four Malaysia-bound passengers have been apprehended by CISF personnel at Cochin airport for carrying Indian and foreign currencies worth over Rs 22 lakh allegedly in an unauthorised manner, officials said on Friday. They said in total Rs 22.48 lakh worth currency -- including Euro 1,200 and Australian dollar 1,950 -- were recovered from the travellers on Thursday, they said.

The four passengers were bound for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, when they were intercepted by Central Industrial Security Force personnel deployed at the airport. The passengers have been handed over to the customs authorities for further probe, they said.

