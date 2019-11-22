4 held with Rs 22 lakh in Indian, foreign currencies at Cochin airport
Four Malaysia-bound passengers have been apprehended by CISF personnel at Cochin airport for carrying Indian and foreign currencies worth over Rs 22 lakh allegedly in an unauthorised manner, officials said on Friday. They said in total Rs 22.48 lakh worth currency -- including Euro 1,200 and Australian dollar 1,950 -- were recovered from the travellers on Thursday, they said.
The four passengers were bound for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, when they were intercepted by Central Industrial Security Force personnel deployed at the airport. The passengers have been handed over to the customs authorities for further probe, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CISF
- Malaysia
- Cochin airport
- Indian
- Australian
- Kuala Lumpur
ALSO READ
Malaysia detains Cambodian opposition party vice president -govt, other sources
Malaysia detains Cambodian opposition leader Mu Sochua
Cambodian 'self-exiled' opposition leader Mu Sochua held in Malaysia
UPDATE 2-Malaysia detains Cambodian opposition leader Mu Sochua
U.S. considering hosting APEC summit in January - Malaysian minister citing Pompeo