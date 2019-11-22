International Development News
Man hurls petrol bomb at railway reservation counter

  • PTI
  • Kishanganj
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 18:52 IST
A railway ticket booking clerk was injured when a man hurled petrol bombs at the reservation counter in Bihar's Kishanganj district on Friday, an RPF officer said. At around 9 am a middle-aged man identified as Mohammad Isahaque came to the reservation centre and hurled four petrol bombs at the booking counter in which ticket booking clerk Rajesh Kumar received burn injuries, Railway Protection Force (RPF) Inspector Gambhir Peju said.

Another person Ajmal Hussain was attacked by Isahaque with a knife when he tried to help Rajesh Kumar, the inspector said. Soon after getting the information, Government Railway Police (GRP) and RPF personnel reached the spot and arrested Isahaque, a resident of Patna, Peju said.

Asked why Isahaque hurled the bombs at the counter, the RPF inspector said he was denied a ticket at the counter five-six days ago and was pushed out of the reservation centre. He had threatened the booking clerk of teaching him a lesson and on Friday hurled four petrol bombs at the counter. The RPF is investigating the matter, he added..

