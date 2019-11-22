UP: Six-year-old 'raped', killed in Azamgarh

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed at a village in Mubarakpur area of the district here, police said on Friday. The girl had gone missing on Thursday night, they said, adding that she was found dead in the morning.

Locals staged a dharna after which SP Triveni Singh rushed to the spot and pacified the agitators. The body was sent for a post-mortem.

"The girl appears to have been strangled to death. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination," SP Triveni Singh said, adding that rape could be established only after receiving the report.

