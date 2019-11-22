International Development News
School teacher held for sexual harassment of students

A physical education teacher of a government school here was arrested on Friday for alleged sexual harassment of his students, police said. Bobby Joseph, accused of having unnatural sex, was arrested based on multiple complaints against him, they said.

The complaints alleged that Joseph forced the children to perform unnatural acts on one another, the police said. The children revealed this during a counselling session, they said.

The complaints were handed over to the police by the child helpline..

