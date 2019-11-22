1 killed, 2 injured in mob clash in Guj's Surendranagar

A youth was killed and two others were injured in a clash between two groups in Dasada town of Gujarat's Surendranagar district on Friday evening, police said. Raju Devipujak (28) was stabbed to death while two others were injured, one of them severely, in a group clash in which both sides used sharp weapons, a Dasada police station official said.

"Some people belonging to Devipujak community had gathered to resolve a case of eve teasing, which descended into a clash between two groups in which sharp weapons were used. One person was killed and two others injured, one of whom received severe wounds in the head," the official said. He identified one of the absconding accused as Savji Devipujak, who has theft cases against his name..

