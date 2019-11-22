International Development News
Development News Edition

1 killed, 2 injured in mob clash in Guj's Surendranagar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Surendranagar
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 21:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 21:27 IST
1 killed, 2 injured in mob clash in Guj's Surendranagar

A youth was killed and two others were injured in a clash between two groups in Dasada town of Gujarat's Surendranagar district on Friday evening, police said. Raju Devipujak (28) was stabbed to death while two others were injured, one of them severely, in a group clash in which both sides used sharp weapons, a Dasada police station official said.

"Some people belonging to Devipujak community had gathered to resolve a case of eve teasing, which descended into a clash between two groups in which sharp weapons were used. One person was killed and two others injured, one of whom received severe wounds in the head," the official said. He identified one of the absconding accused as Savji Devipujak, who has theft cases against his name..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Euro zone bond yields decline, benchmark German Bund yields see biggest fall in over a week

Most euro zone government bond yields fell on Friday after data showed euro zone business growth almost ground to a halt this month while activity in the dominant services industry rose at a much weaker pace than expected. Safe-haven German...

New energy label norms: Five-star refrigerators to cost Rs 6,000 more, says CEAMA

The new energy labelling norms, which will be effective from January next year, are expected to make manufacturing of five-star refrigerators costlier by up to Rs 6,000, industry body CEAMA said. The labelling guidelines will mandate the ma...

Salman, Sonakshi shake a leg with special children

Megastar Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha on Friday were seen dancing their heart out with special children on the track of their latest film Dabangg 3. Salman shared the fun clip on his Twitter handle, which seems to be from the sets of the ...

Russian athletics officials suspended over anti-doping violations

The president of Russian athletics and senior officials have been suspended for serious breaches of anti-doping rules, putting Russian track and field athletes participation at next years Tokyo Olympics in further danger. The suspensions ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019