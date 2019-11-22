International Development News
Top officials of Indian and French Navy holds talks to enhance cooperation

Top officials of the Indian and French navies held talks in Paris to enhance cooperation in the areas of operations, logistics, maintenance and training between the two forces, the Navy said on Friday. Indian Navy Rear Admiral Atul Anand held the 15th Indian Navy-French Navy staff talks with French Navy's Rear Admiral Gilles Boidevezi, Director International Engagements.

"15th #IndianNavy-#FrenchNavy Staff Talks #Paris, France. RAdm Atul Anand, ACNS (FCI) & RAdm Gilles Boidevezi, Director International Engagements discussed opportunities to further enhance cooperation - ops, logistics, maintenance, training & #MaritimeSafety. @Indian_Embassy," the Navy tweeted. The two sides share robust ties in defence and strategic arenas.

