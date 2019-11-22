K'taka Minister takes accident victims to hospital in his car

Minutes after a goods-carrying vehicle met with an accident with a motorcycle, Karnataka Revenue Minister and BJP leader R Ashok took the victims to the hospital in his car on Friday. The minister was on his way back from Kanakapura after an election campaign when the accident took place.

Ashok, along with a former MLA, took the injured to Shankar Hospital in their vehicle. The injured have been admitted to the hospital for further treatment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)