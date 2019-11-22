Punjab Police secure gangster Budda's deportation from Armenia

International Development News
In a major breakthrough in its campaign against gangsters, the Punjab Police on Friday will arrest wanted notorious gangster Sukhpreet Singh Dhaliwal, aka Budda, from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi, after successfully securing his deportation from Armenia, said the police.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In a major breakthrough in its campaign against gangsters, the Punjab Police on Friday will arrest wanted notorious gangster Sukhpreet Singh Dhaliwal, aka Budda, from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi, after successfully securing his deportation from Armenia, said the police. According to Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta, Budda is scheduled to land around midnight at the airport and would be taken into custody by a team of the Punjab Police team.

"The self-styled chief of the Davinder Bambiha gang, Budda, was facing the law in more than 15 criminal cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), etc. He had also recently come to notice for his contacts with pro-Khalistan elements," the police said in a statement. He was convicted in a murder case of 2011, but had jumped the parole in 2016 and was declared a Proclaimed Offender.

Adding that he is responsible for various criminal, extortion and unlawful activities in Punjab, the police said that cases against Budda are also registered in various police stations of Haryana. "The Punjab Police continued to pursue him, but narrowly missed nabbing him in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Eventually, he was tracked down in Aremina, following which the Punjab Police got a Look Out Circular (LOC) and Red Corner Notice (RCN) issued from Interpol," Gupta added.

The official further said: "A precisely executed operation led to the apprehension of Budda by the Armenian Police on August 8. Soon thereafter, a few pro-Khalistan activists in Europe had posted an update on Facebook about Budda's arrest calling him 'a strong voice for Khalistan in Punjab'." "In fact, Budda had earlier claimed responsibility on his Facebook account for the elimination of Maninder Pal Bittu, an activist of Dera Sacha Sauda who was murdered inside Nabha Jail," he added.

Subsequently, a special Punjab Police team under Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh, AIG Counter Intelligence, Jalandhar, and Bikram Brar, DSP OCCU was deputed for coordinating the deportation of the fugitive criminal. Giving details of Budda's antecedents, the DGP said the gangster was actively involved in extortion business in Punjab and had gained notoriety as one of the most feared and dreaded criminals of the state after the death of Vicky Gounder. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Latest News

Bayer's Monsanto pleads guilty to illegal Hawaii pesticide spraying

Monsanto pleaded guilty to spraying a banned pesticide on the Hawaiian island of Maui, and agreed to pay 10.2 million in criminal fines and other payments for the spraying and for illegally storing hazardous waste, U.S. prosecutors said.The...

Pak's inflation due to previous government's flawed policies: Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the current issue of inflation in Pakistan was due to the flawed economic policies of the previous government and the cash-strapped nation would overcome the problem soon. Addressing a public ga...

Two of thieves' gang arrested

Police here on Friday claimed to have arrested two members of a gang allegedly involved in thefts in high-profile marriage functions. The accused were identified as Kuldeep Sisodia 24 and Prashant Sisodia 19, both residents of Rajgarh in Ma...

People in Andhra want English medium govt schools: YSRCP's Gen Secy

Andhra Pradesh Telugu Academy chairperson and YSRCP General Secretary Lakshmi Parvathi on Friday defended Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddys decision to convert all government schools into English medium from the next academic year and said t...
