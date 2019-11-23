Delhi man jumps on metro track in Noida, killed
A man from Delhi ended his life by jumping in front of a speeding metro train at the Golf Course station here on Saturday, police said. The incident took place at around 9.30 am and briefly disrupted the services on the Blue Line of the metro, connecting Electronic City in Noida and Dwarka in Delhi, officials said.
"The deceased has been identified as Roopaks Pal, a resident of Delhi. He was around 25 years of age," an official from the Sector 20 police station said. The police were investigating the matter, he added.
The metro service between Noida and Karol Bagh was briefly disrupted due to the incident, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said at around 9.35 am. "Normal services have resumed," the DMRC said in a tweet at around 10 am.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
