International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi man jumps on metro track in Noida, killed

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 11:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 11:51 IST
Delhi man jumps on metro track in Noida, killed

A man from Delhi ended his life by jumping in front of a speeding metro train at the Golf Course station here on Saturday, police said. The incident took place at around 9.30 am and briefly disrupted the services on the Blue Line of the metro, connecting Electronic City in Noida and Dwarka in Delhi, officials said.

"The deceased has been identified as Roopaks Pal, a resident of Delhi. He was around 25 years of age," an official from the Sector 20 police station said. The police were investigating the matter, he added.

The metro service between Noida and Karol Bagh was briefly disrupted due to the incident, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said at around 9.35 am. "Normal services have resumed," the DMRC said in a tweet at around 10 am.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

NZ economic growth to remain steady, business investment set to expand

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Japan: Jaishankar meets Chile counterpart at G-20 Foreign Ministers summit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here on Saturday met his Chilean counterpart Teodoro Ribera and held a discussion for expanding cooperation between the two countries. Preparing the ground with Chilean FM TeodoroRiberaN for expanding ...

Bolton returns to Twitter after claim of White House freeze

Washington, Nov 23 AP Former national security adviser John Bolton said Friday in a series of cryptic tweets that hes regained control of his personal Twitter account, asserting the White House refused to provide access to it after he resig...

Man held for smuggling drugs worth over Rs 1 crore

A 50-year-old member of an international drug cartel has been arrested for allegedly smuggling LSD tablets worth Rs 1.08 crore from Australia, an official said here on Saturday. Reza Faredoon Borhani Shidani was arrested by the Azad Maidan...

Good Newwz: Akshay Kumar shares his character Varun Batra's medical report

After making you roll on the floor by the hilarious trailer of his upcoming flick Good Newwz, Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar is here again with the rib-tickling introduction of his character Varun Batra. The 52-year-old actor while takin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019