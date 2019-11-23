Delhi: 6 held for circulating sexual offensive material involving children on social media

Six persons from across Delhi were arrested for allegedly sharing pictures and videos containing sexually offensive content involving children said Delhi Cyber Crime Unit. The incident came to light on Friday after the National Crime Records Bureau received initial inputs by a US-based collaborative forum.

The accused have been identified as Amit Mandal (24), Narender Kumar (22), Revti Nandan Anand (34), Lok Raj Yajurvedi (61), Lok Raj Yajurvedi (29) and Sanju Rathod (25). All the accused are the residents of the national capital. The accused were found circulating the offensive content on social media on various social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and even on WhatsApp groups.

The relevant devices and sim cards of the accused have been seized by the police and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

