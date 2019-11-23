International Development News
Development News Edition

Bihar: 55-kgs gold looted from gold financing company

At least half a dozen armed men on Saturday allegedly looted 55-kgs of gold from a gold financing company in Hajipur city of Bihar.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hajipur (Bihar)
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 15:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 15:32 IST
Bihar: 55-kgs gold looted from gold financing company
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

At least half a dozen armed men on Saturday allegedly looted 55-kgs of gold from a gold financing company in Hajipur city of Bihar. Superintendent of Police (SP) M K Chaudhary said, "A company called Muthoot Finance has alleged that 55-kgs of gold was looted from their office by six armed men."

Chaudhary added that a team is investigating the matter. Further details are awaited in this regard. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Ajit Pawar hitches horse to different wagon, raises eyebrows

When Ajit Pawar decided to quit politics last month citing the Enforcement Directorate move against his uncle and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, some within his party said he may have been looking to get out of the veteran Maratha leaders shadow. ...

Aamir, Kareena shoot for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Punjab

Actors Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shot for their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha in Punjab here. The actors, who have previously worked in films Talaash and 3 Idiots, were in Rupnagar from November 12 to November 22 to fil...

UPDATE 3-In bid to repair ties, Japan and S.Korea agree to summit next month

Japan and South Korea agreed on Saturday to hold formal talks next month, taking a step towards improving relations strained by decades of bitterness over their wartime past and now exacerbated by a simmering trade dispute. The decision to ...

Two killed, three injured in road accident near Dharamsala

Two persons were killed and three others critically injured in a road accident on Saturday in Kangra district. The mishap took place 20 kms from Dharamsala when the car in which five youths were travelling collided into a construction site,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019