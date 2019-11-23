IRCTC issues notices to 47 onboard private catering service providers

IRCTC has issued notices to 47 onboard private catering service providers, giving them directions to bring about changes in the standard of food service in trains, a statement from the railway subsidiary said on Saturday.

The move is aimed to improve catering services in trains.

Those served notices amount to 13 per cent of the total onboard catering contracts numbering 358.

