Three dead, four injured after tractor-truck collision in UP's Hardoi

Three people died and four others injured when the tractor-cum-trolley in which they were travelling in collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district on Saturday, police said. The victims were heading to a mill for grinding their newly-harvested wheat into flour when the accident happened near Naumalikpur turn on Katra-Bilhaur Road, Assistant Superintendent of Police Gyananjay Singh said.

Sunil Kumar (25) and V P Singh (25) died on the spot while Vimal Kumar (35) who was seriously injured later succumbed to injuries, the ASP said. The four injured persons were admitted to the district hospital for treatment, the ASP added.

