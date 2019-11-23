TN shops to down shutters on December 17

Shops in Tamil Nadu will downshutters on December 17 to highlight the losses being faced bytraders, Tamil Nadu Federation of Traders Associationpresident A M Vikaram Raja said on Saturday

This was being done to bring the attention of thegovernment to the heavy loss faced by traders due to foreigninvestment in retail sector, Raja told reporters here

He claimed that the Centre has not addressed the thefederation's grievances with regard to GST and added thatthere was need to protect the local traders.

