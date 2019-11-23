CJI Bobde offers prayers at Lord Venkateswara shrine
Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde offered prayers at the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara near here on Saturday, a temple official said. Before visiting the ancient temple, Justice Bobde, who assumed office as 47th Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Monday, participated in the sacred Sahasra Deepaalankaara ritual conducted to the processional idol of Lord Venkateswara at a mandapam close to the shrine.
A temple official said later he also visited the Sri Varaha Swamy shrine situated on the banks of the holy tank on the hills. The CJI also paid obeisance to the golden sacred altar, sacred 'Dwajasthambham' and all other sub-shrines in the sprawling hill temple complex.
On arrival at Renigunta airport, he was received by Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheswari and other officials. After an overnight stay on the hills, the CJI would again visit the shrine on Sunday morning too, the official added..
