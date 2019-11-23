DRI seizes 5kg gold worth Rs 1.95 cr, arrests two

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Siliguri unit seized 5 pieces of Swiss-made gold bars weighing 5 kg valued at around Rs 1.95 crore and arrested two persons last night. The two arrested persons were identified as Shyam Sewa and Vikky Sewa. Both are residents of Alipurduar.

Tridip Saha, advocate, DRI Siliguri said: "On the basis of secret information, DRI officials arrested two persons from Jaigaon at Indo-Bhutan border last night. The gold was kept in a waist belt." Today, the accused persons were taken to Siliguri where a court rejected their bail plea and sent them to two days of police custody. (ANI)

