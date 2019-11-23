International Development News
Kolkata, Nov 23 (PTI)

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 9.30 pm.

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 9.30 pm. CAL 6 WB-PARATEACHERS Para-teachers' fast on 9th day, minister blames CPI(M) for impasse Kolkata: As the indefinite fast by para-teachers in West Bengal seeking a salary hike entered the ninth day on Saturday, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee put the onus of the impasse on the previous CPI(M)-led Left Front government for bringing the situation to such a pass.

CAL 7 JH-LD NAXAL ATTACK LWEs kill policemen, BJP leader, set fire to earthmovers in poll-bound J'khand Latehar/Kunda/Medininagar: Ahead of the first phase of polls for Jharkhand assembly on November 30 left wing extremists killed four state police personnel in Latehar district and gunned down two persons, including a local BJP leader in Palamau district, police said on Saturday. CES 8 WB-MISHAP-HOWRAH BRIDGE 3 injured, one of them critically, in mishap on Howrah bridge Kolkata: Three persons were injured, one of them critically, on Saturday when two buses collided on the busy Howrah Bridge which connects Kolkata to Howrah, Kolkata Police official said.

CES 10 BH-LOOT Gunmen loot 55 kg gold from gold loan firm branch in Bihar Hajipur: Armed dacoits barged into a branch of a gold loan provider in Bihar's Vaishali district on Saturday and decamped with over 50 kilogram of gold worth crores of rupees, police said. CES 11 AS-AGRICULTURE-MINISTER Develop technologies for farmers, minister tells scientists Guwahati: Union Minister Kailash Choudhary on Saturday urged scientists to come up with innovative technologies to help farmers and emphasised on developing the organic farming in the north-east region.

CES 13 MN-BLAST Miscreants lob grenade at BSF outpost in Imphal, none injured Imphal: A day ahead of the commencement of the state- sponsored 10-day Sangai Tourism Festival in Manipur, unidentified persons lobbed a hand grenade at a BSF outpost here on Saturday, police said. ERG 3 MZ-HEROIN Heroin worth Rs 21.5 lakh seized in Mizoram, one held Aizawl: Officials of the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department on Saturday seized 540.8 grams of heroin, valued at Rs 21.50 lakh, from a village in Champhai district and arrested one person in this connection.

ERG 4 AS-SONOWAL-TEA WORKERS Assam govt committed to uplift condition of tea garden workers Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said the state and central governments are committed to uplift the condition of tea garden workers and community in the state..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

