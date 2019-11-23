Chhattisgarh: 2 Naxals killed in encounter

Two Naxals were killed in an encounter with police and District Reserve Guard (DRG) in Burkapal in Sukma district on Saturday.The encounter took place at around 5 pm in the Minpa area of Burkapal. Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site of encounter.

This comes after a Naxal was killed in an encounter with DRG here near Muler village earlier today. (ANI)

