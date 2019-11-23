Global Bio-India Summit concludes, provides opportunity to showcase potential of India's biotech sector

India's first largest biotechnology stakeholders' congregation Global Bio-India (GBI) Summit-2019 concluded here on Saturday. The summit provided an opportunity to showcase the potential of India's biotech sector to the international community, identify, create opportunities and deliberate on the key challenges in the areas of bio-pharma, bio-agri, bio-industrial, bio-energy, and bio-services as well as allied sectors. a statement of the Science and Technology Ministry said.

The three-day event was organised by the ministry's Department of Biotechnology (DBT) along with it's Public Sector Undertaking, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC). The associated partners for this event were the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the Association of Biotechnology Led Enterprises (ABLE) and Invest India.

In her remarks at the closing ceremony, Renu Swarup, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology and Chairperson BIRAC, said going by the tremendous success of the event, the department plans to turn the GBI into an annual event with support from all stakeholders. Biotechnology is recognized as the sunrise sector- a key driver for contributing to India's USD 5 Trillion economy target by 2025.

