1 killed, 3 injured in accident on Howrah bridge

A man was killed and three others were injured when two buses collided on the busy Howrah Bridge on Saturday, an official said. The collision took place in the middle of the bridge when two private buses bound for Kolkata's Esplanade were racing each other.

The bridge connects Howrah to the city. Four people were brought out from the buses, which bore the brunt of the collision, the Kolkata Police official said.

One bus rammed into the other from behind on the right side, according to police. One of the injured, Manoj Kumar Jain, died during treatment at a state-run hospital here, the official said.

The injured, including the driver of one of the buses, was discharged from the hospital. The accident threw traffic out of gear along one flank of the bridge for some time.

