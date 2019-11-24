International Development News
Development News Edition

UP govt says will ensure return of UPPCL employees' money invested in DHFL

In a big relief to the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) employees, the state government has assured that it would ensure the return of provident fund money invested in scam-hit Deewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 04:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 04:50 IST
UP govt says will ensure return of UPPCL employees' money invested in DHFL
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In a big relief to the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) employees, the state government has assured that it would ensure the return of provident fund money invested in scam-hit Deewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL). "If there are any issues with the return of money from DHFL, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) will pay the money to ensure timely payment," the government said in a notification on Saturday.

The notification said that in case UPPCL cannot pay the money, the state government will lend the required money to the corporation interest-free so that the employees' PF can be returned on time. "Several steps will be taken to ensure that money invested by Uttar Pradesh power sector employees trust and UPPCL Central Provident Fund trust into DHFL is returned in time and upon receiving the money, a decision will be taken on its investment as per the rules," it said.

Several arrests have been made in connection with the alleged investment of Uttar Pradesh power employees' provident fund money in the scam-hit housing finance company. The economic offences wing of the Uttar Pradesh police had also raided the residence of former UPPCL Managing Director (MD) AP Mishra.

According to available records, over Rs 2,600 crore of employees' General Provident Fund was invested in scam-hit DHFL. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Soccer-Flamengo lift Copa Libertadores with last-gasp River Plate win

Brazilian club Flamengo won the Copa Libertadores in the most dramatic fashion as they came from behind to beat defending champions River Plate 2-1 with two late goals from Gabriel Barbosa on Saturday.River took the lead through Rafael Borr...

Hong Kong votes in election seen as referendum on protests

Voting was underway Sunday in Hong Kong elections that have become a barometer of public support for anti-government protests now in their sixth month. Long lines formed outside polling stations for 452 seats in the citys 18 district counci...

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Nadal fires Spain into Davis Cup final against Canada

Rafael Nadal led Spain to the Davis Cup final as he and Feliciano Lopez won a thrilling late-night double to seal a nail-biting 2-1 victory over Britain on Saturday. Kyle Edmund gave Britain the lead with an emphatic win over the 38-year-ol...

Hong Kong district council elections begin peacefully on Sunday morning

Voting at district council elections in Hong Kong began peacefully on Sunday morning, with no signs of a major police presence at polling booths monitored by Reuters despite nearly six months of sometimes violent unrest in the Chinese-contr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019