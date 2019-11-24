UPPSC Chairman, Basic Education Secy receive abusive messages, FIRs registered

Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Dr Prabhat Kumar and Basic Education Secretary Ruby Singh have allegedly received abusive messages from an unknown number.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, SP Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said, "UPPSC Chairman and Basic Education Secretary have received a message from an unknown number wherein the sender has used abusive language. We have registered an FIR in both the matters."

Further investigations are on. (ANI)

