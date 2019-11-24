MP: Jail inmate commits suicide at hospital

A central jail inmate has committed suicide by hanging himself in Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in Indore last night.

According to police, he was brought to the hospital by police for medical treatment. The reason behind committing suicide is yet to be known.

The identity of the jail inmate is yet to be revealed by the police. (ANI)

