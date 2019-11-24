International Development News
Man arrested in city with ecstasy drug

  Kolkata
  24-11-2019
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

One person has been arrested with seven packets of ecstasy drug in central Kolkata, police said on Sunday. The Narcotic Cell of Kolkata Police on Saturday night raided an apartment in Russell Street area and arrested one Aditya Sikkhwal with seven packets of Methylenedioxy- methamphetamine (MDMA) drug also known as ecstasy or 'Molly', a police officer said.

The quantity of the contraband and its value is yet to be ascertained, he said. A case under sections of the Indian Penal Code has been started at Shakespeare Sarani police station against the accused, who is a resident of Uttarpara in Hooghly district, the officer added.

