'Illegitimate govt' formed in Maharastra, doesn't deserve to remain in power: Prithviraj Chavan

Amid the political tussle in Maharashtra, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Sunday termed the newly formed BJP government in the state as 'illegitimate' and said that it does not deserve to stay in power for one more day.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 14:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 14:13 IST
Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan speaking to media persons in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the political tussle in Maharashtra, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Sunday termed the newly formed BJP government in the state as 'illegitimate' and said that it does not deserve to stay in power for one more day. "It is an illegitimate government and it does not deserve to be in position for one more day," Chavan said while speaking to media persons here after the Supreme Court's verdict on the petition filed by NCP-Sena-Congress against government formation in Maharashtra.

Earlier today, the top court has issued notices to the Maharashtra government, state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy Ajit Pawar and the Centre, and asked for relevant documents and letters of support from MLAs by 10 am on Monday (tomorrow). The Congress leader said that he is grateful to the apex court that it heard the petition, despite being a holiday on Sunday.

Emphasising on demands mentioned in the plea, he said: "Without horse-trading market, we want directions to conduct a floor test tomorrow. We have full faith that decision will come in our favor. People of Maharashtra will win." Being asked if the tri-party alliance has the required MLAs to stake claim to form government in Maharashtra, Chavan said: "If we were not sure we wouldn't have asked for a floor test. If BJP has a majority then why they are escaping floor tests. We have more than the required MLAs."

At a time when deliberations among Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena on the formation of a non-BJP government in the state had seemingly reached the final stage, the BJP formed the government in a surprise development on Saturday morning when Fadnavis took oath for the second consecutive term as the state Chief Minister, while Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as his deputy. The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. (ANI)

