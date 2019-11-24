C'garh: Naxals torch vehicles engaged in PMGSY road work

Five vehicles and a machine engaged in road construction work were set ablaze by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday evening near Madonar village under Chhotedongar police station area where road construction work under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana is underway, a local police official told PTI.

Naxals reached the construction site, located around 350 kilometers away from state capital Raipur, and set on fire four tractors and one excavator belonging to a private contractor and a worker's motorcycle, he said. A search operation is underway to apprehend the ultras, he said.

