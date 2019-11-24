International Development News
Development News Edition

11 mobile phones recovered from possession of detained leaders in J-K

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 15:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 14:56 IST
11 mobile phones recovered from possession of detained leaders in J-K
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Eleven mobile phones have been recovered from the possession of several mainstream leaders who are under detention at the MLA Hostel here, police said on Sunday. The search operation was conducted on Saturday evening as per the jail manual as there were inputs about the use of mobile phones by detainees at the MLA Hostel which has been turned into a sub-jail, a police official said.

"Eleven mobile phones were recovered from the MLA hostel during a search operation," the official said. Security personnel searched the rooms of the detainees and found the mobile phones, he said, adding investigations were on as to how the phones reached inside the sub-jail.

About three dozen politicians have been detained since August 5 after the Centre abrogated Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two union territories at the MLA hostel near M A Road here. They were shifted from the Centaur Hotel last week as the hotel lacked facilities to withstand the harsh winter in the Kashmir valley.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Taufel pens book, recalls how he survived 2009 Lahore attack

The 2009 terror attack on the Sri Lankan teams bus in Lahore not only changed his life, but the lives of many others and also the global game of cricket, says Simon Taufel, who was an umpire in that ill-fated match and survived the strike. ...

UPDATE 2-Security forces kill five in southern Iraq as protests continue - sources

Security forces opened fire on protesters in southern Iraq, killing at least five people and wounding dozens others, police and medical sources said, as weeks of unrest in Baghdad and some southern cities continue.Protesters had gathered ov...

SNP would enter 'less formal arrangement' with Labour - Scottish first minister

Scotlands first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said on Sunday the Scottish National Party would only ever enter into a less formal arrangement to support a minority government formed by the main opposition Labour Party.In terms of supporting a ...

Security heightened at hotels where NCP, Cong, Sena MLAs kept

Security has been tightened outside three luxury hotels in Mumbai where MLAs of the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena have been kept to thwart any poaching attempts, police said on Sunday. The three parties shifted their MLAs to different hotels...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019