Knowledge more important than faith to understand Buddha:

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aurangabad
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 15:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 15:04 IST
Knowledge and not just faith is necessary is to understand Buddha and Buddhism, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama said in Maharashtra's Aurangabad on Sunday. He was addressing the Global Buddhist Congregation here.

"Buddhism was born and developed in India itself. Babasaheb Ambedkar played a crucial role in the revival of Buddhism in India in 20th century," he said.

"Acharya Shantirakshit was invited to Tibet after which the movement to study, discuss and creation of literature began there. Tibet has tried to keep this precious literature intact till now," the Dalai Lama said. "Buddha never said he is a creator. He said knowledge Buddha gained couldn't be transferred to other human beings.

If you follow the path laid down by Buddha, every human being can attain that knowledge," the spiritual leader said. He said scientists are also studying Buddhism and the Nalanda School of thoughts related to it.

"I always tell Buddhists to be Buddhists of the 21st century. It means I tell you all to study. There are two types of followers. One with faith and other with endowment. If you follow Buddhism with only faith, Buddhism will not last long. But with endowment it will surely last long. There is a need to follow Buddhism on the basis of knowledge," the Dalai Lama told the gathering.

Reciting lines of Kadam Geshe Langri Thangpa Dorje Senge, the Dalai Lama said, "The best teacher of compassion is your enemy. Till the moment you won't think you are lowest among all, you cannot understand greatness of others." He said Buddhism was like a medicine, going on to add that "one medicine cannot suit every type of disease". "Everyone should choose their own religion and follow it with tolerance. India is the best example of tolerance and many religions co-existing in peace," he added..

