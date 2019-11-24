Civil society delegation not allowed to move out of Srinagar

For the second consecutive day on Sunday, a five-member civil society delegation, led by former Union minister Yashwant Sinha, was not allowed to move outside Srinagar by police. "We are not allowed to go out of Srinagar district. So, the people, (from) where we were to go, are coming here to meet us," activist Sushoba Bharve, who is part of the Concerned Citizens' Group, said.

She added that the group would meet four-five delegations at a hotel here on Sunday. Bharve said the police stopped them from going to Pulwama in south Kashmir and Budgam, the district neighbouring Srinagar in central Kashmir.

"We had plans to go to Pulwama on Saturday, but were not allowed. We had plans to go to Budgam, but were not allowed even there," she said. On Saturday, former chief information commissioner Wajahat Habibullah, who is also a part of the delegation, said they had plans to go to Pulwama, but were "advised by the SSP, Security that the situation there was not conducive and there was a threat of an impending terrorist attack".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)