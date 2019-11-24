International Development News
Development News Edition

Retd cop found dead in Kerala

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kochi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 18:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 18:12 IST
Retd cop found dead in Kerala

A 62-year-old retired policeman was found dead with stab injuries near here on Sunday morning, police said. Retired Additional Sub Inspector C R Sasidharan was found lying in a pool of blood in Mudiyoorkkara area on Gandhinagar-Medical college road at around 6 am by the pedestrians, they said.

Police suspect the death of Sasidharan to be a case of murder. Sasidharan was allegedly hacked to death when he had gone for a morning walk at 5 am.

There were injury marks on the backside of his head and left hand, they added. He is survived by wife and two children.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, police said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

REFILE-UPDATE 2-U.S. Navy Secretary says he did not threaten to resign in dispute with Trump

The U.S. Navy Secretary said on Saturday he did not threaten to resign amid a disagreement with President Donald Trump over whether a Navy SEAL convicted of battlefield misconduct should face a board of peers who may oust him from the elite...

UPDATE 4-Security forces kill eight in Iraq protests

Security forces opened fire on protesters in Baghdad and several cities in southern Iraq on Sunday, killing at least eight people and wounding dozens of others, police and medical sources said, the latest violence in weeks of unrest. Anti-g...

TSRTC employees' unions to intensify stir

The indefinite strike by the TSRTC employees unions over various demands continued for the 51st day on Sunday with protesters includingwomen holding demonstrations, taking out rallies and forming human chains across the state. Telangana St...

Maharashtra: Floor test will make clear with whom are NCP MLAs, says Independent legislator Kore

Independent MLA Vinayak Kore, who has extended support to the BJP, met Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar here on Sunday and said that the floor test will make clear the stand of Nationalist Congress Party NCP MLAs. We can see that two factio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019