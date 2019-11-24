Retd cop found dead in Kerala

A 62-year-old retired policeman was found dead with stab injuries near here on Sunday morning, police said. Retired Additional Sub Inspector C R Sasidharan was found lying in a pool of blood in Mudiyoorkkara area on Gandhinagar-Medical college road at around 6 am by the pedestrians, they said.

Police suspect the death of Sasidharan to be a case of murder. Sasidharan was allegedly hacked to death when he had gone for a morning walk at 5 am.

There were injury marks on the backside of his head and left hand, they added. He is survived by wife and two children.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, police said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)