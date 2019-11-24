Man attempts suicide allegedly over formation of government in Maharashtra

A 45-year-old Shiv Sena supporter allegedly attempted suicide here apparently upset over the formation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state. Police said Ramesh Balu Jadhav was in an inebriated condition and could have taken the step under the influence of alcohol.

This incident happened in Digras city of Yavatmal district on Saturday. Jadhav, a resident of Washim district of the state was visiting Digras when he heard the news about the formation of BJP government and allegedly slashed his wrist with a blade. "The person (Jadhav) was intoxicated. Our personnel took him to a hospital from where he was discharged within 10 minutes. Jadhav did not injure himself over the formation of the BJP government in the state," said Sonaji Amle, Police Inspector, Digras.

After prolonged uncertainty over the government formation that lasted for nearly a month, Devendra Fadnavis took oath early on Saturday morning for the second consecutive term as the state chief minister, while Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as his deputy chief minister. (ANI)

