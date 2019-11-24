International Development News
Man attempts suicide allegedly over formation of government in Maharashtra

A 45-year-old Shiv Sena supporter allegedly attempted suicide here apparently upset over the formation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state.

  Yavatmal (Maharashtra)
  Updated: 24-11-2019 19:25 IST
Ramesh Balu Jadhav . Image Credit: ANI

This incident happened in Digras city of Yavatmal district on Saturday. Jadhav, a resident of Washim district of the state was visiting Digras when he heard the news about the formation of BJP government and allegedly slashed his wrist with a blade. "The person (Jadhav) was intoxicated. Our personnel took him to a hospital from where he was discharged within 10 minutes. Jadhav did not injure himself over the formation of the BJP government in the state," said Sonaji Amle, Police Inspector, Digras.

After prolonged uncertainty over the government formation that lasted for nearly a month, Devendra Fadnavis took oath early on Saturday morning for the second consecutive term as the state chief minister, while Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as his deputy chief minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

