Rosogollas a hit in Bengal's food festival 'Ahare Bangla'

Over 100 varieties of flavoured rosogollas were up for grabs at a stall in 'Ahare Bangla', the annual food festival offering the gourmet a wide variety of traditional cuisines and sweets from different regions. One of the most sought-after items at the stall was 'phuchka rosogolla' with tangy flavour of phuchka which is one of the most popular street foods in the city, the stall owner Swati Saraf said.

"There are rosogollas with flavour of capsicum, pudina, jeera, and green chilly to name a few. One can also savour fruit flavoured rosogollas starting from litchi, watermelon, raspberry, green apple to blueberry," Saraf said. 'Strawberry rosogolla' and 'nalen gurer rosogolla' at the 'Nalin Chandra Das' stall were lapped up by foodies.

"If we are selling 10 different varieties of sandesh (a sweetmeat) at a time, there are rosogollas of different kinds. Love for rosogolla among Bengalis had already been there, but there is a renewed interest about the sweet," the person manning the stall said on Sunday, the concluding day of the food festival, organised by the West Bengal government. 'Rosogolla Dibas' was celebrated in West Bengal on November 14, to mark the granting of Geographical Indication (GI) tag of 'Banglar Rosogolla' to the state on this day two years ago.

In a nearby sweetmeat stall from Krishnanagar, 'mango rosogolla' and 'kesar rosogolla' were being savoured with gusto by customers along with the traditional 'Nikhuti' and 'Sarbhaja' from the heritage town in Nadia district. A total of 152 food stalls have come up in the six-day food festival to cater to foodies..

