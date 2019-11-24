International Development News
Development News Edition

Rosogollas a hit in Bengal's food festival 'Ahare Bangla'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 20:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 20:36 IST
Rosogollas a hit in Bengal's food festival 'Ahare Bangla'

Over 100 varieties of flavoured rosogollas were up for grabs at a stall in 'Ahare Bangla', the annual food festival offering the gourmet a wide variety of traditional cuisines and sweets from different regions. One of the most sought-after items at the stall was 'phuchka rosogolla' with tangy flavour of phuchka which is one of the most popular street foods in the city, the stall owner Swati Saraf said.

"There are rosogollas with flavour of capsicum, pudina, jeera, and green chilly to name a few. One can also savour fruit flavoured rosogollas starting from litchi, watermelon, raspberry, green apple to blueberry," Saraf said. 'Strawberry rosogolla' and 'nalen gurer rosogolla' at the 'Nalin Chandra Das' stall were lapped up by foodies.

"If we are selling 10 different varieties of sandesh (a sweetmeat) at a time, there are rosogollas of different kinds. Love for rosogolla among Bengalis had already been there, but there is a renewed interest about the sweet," the person manning the stall said on Sunday, the concluding day of the food festival, organised by the West Bengal government. 'Rosogolla Dibas' was celebrated in West Bengal on November 14, to mark the granting of Geographical Indication (GI) tag of 'Banglar Rosogolla' to the state on this day two years ago.

In a nearby sweetmeat stall from Krishnanagar, 'mango rosogolla' and 'kesar rosogolla' were being savoured with gusto by customers along with the traditional 'Nikhuti' and 'Sarbhaja' from the heritage town in Nadia district. A total of 152 food stalls have come up in the six-day food festival to cater to foodies..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Former New York Mayor Bloomberg enters 2020 Democratic presidential race

Billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, jumped into the U.S. presidential race on Sunday, adding another moderate voice to a crowded field of Democratic contenders seeking to face Republican President D...

India International: Attri, Reddy crowned doubles champions;

The top-seeded India pair of Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy were crowned doubles champions in the Infosys Foundation-India International Challenge here on Sunday. The Attri and Reddy duo made light-weight of their opponent -- Thailands Chalo...

UPDATE 1-Spanish rescue ship stranded off Italy with 73 African migrants on board

The leader of a Spanish rescue mission said on Sunday that Italian authorities had refused to grant port access to its Open Arms ship, leaving the vessel stranded in rough conditions in the Mediterranean with more than 70 African migrants o...

Airtel, RIL, 3 others may submit bids for RCom assets on Monday

Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries and three others are likely to bid for the assets of debt-ridden Reliance Communications on Monday, according to sources close to the development. The last date to submit bids will end on Monday and RCom R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019