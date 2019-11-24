International Development News
Ludhiana: ASI, two men arrested in possession of 500 grams opium

Three persons including one Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) were arrested on Sunday in possession of 500 grams of opium, near District Industries Centre (DIC) in Ludhiana.

Ludhiana: ASI, two men arrested in possession of 500 grams opium
The three accused men in the custody of police in Ludhiana on Sunday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Three persons including one Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) were arrested on Sunday in possession of 500 grams of opium, near District Industries Centre (DIC) in Ludhiana. "The Special Task Force (STF) had received secret information that the three accused, Lakhwinder Singh Mantu (47), ASI Jagjit Singh (56) and Angrez Singh (47) were going to sell opium in a Honda Amaze car, near Pratap Chowk," said Snehadeep Sharma, AIG, STF unit Ludhiana, Ferozpur.

"Acting on the information, STF in charge Ludhiana range, Harbans Singh's team managed to block the way of the three accused and catch them along with the car. 500 grams of opium, one electronic object and a few plastic pouches were recovered from their possession," he added. One of the accused Mantu told the police that he works as a driver and he has been booked under a case of smuggling in the past as well.

Whereas the other accused, ASI Singh told police that he has been posted to the Police Department since the year 1988 and has been doing smuggling business for the last four to five years and he himself also consumes drugs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

