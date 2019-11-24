Army's 'Run for Peace' draws tremendous response in J-K's Reasi

Over 600 youths took part in an athletics and cycling event organised by the Army under "Operation Sadhbavana" in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said. The "Run for peace" at Reasi Sports Stadium turned out to be a crowd puller, attracting huge number of locals and school children, he said.

He said the Army organised a 15 km mini-marathon, four-km funathon, two-km pinkathon and 20-km cyclethon with an aim to boost and revive sports activities in Jammu and Kashmir and promote sports amongst the youth of remote areas. "All the participants, who included 113 children, displayed sportsmanship, unbridled enthusiasm and vigour to excel. The first 20 runners of each event were awarded medal and certificate of participation," the spokesperson said.

The district administration had made various arrangements for the run, including traffic management, medicare and other requisite services, officials said. They said the boys and girls in the age group of 7 to 11 years participated in the funathon, only girls aged 15 to 30 years took part in the pinkathon, while the mini marathon was open for boys aged 15 to 30 years and boys of the same age group took part in the cyclethon.

