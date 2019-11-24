International Development News
Two dead, one injured after coming in contact with chemical spilled on road

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 22:36 IST
  • Created: 24-11-2019 22:36 IST
Two men died and another was injured allegedly after coming in contact with an unknown chemical spilled on the road when their motorcycle slipped near Kashmere Gate here, police said on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Mahesh Chand (23), a resident of Gyanpur and Shivam (21), a resident of Rohini, they said, adding that 22-year-old Monu Sharma, a resident of Usmanpur, is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

According to police, the incident took place on Saturday at around 5.45 am when three persons were returning on their motorcycle via Pul Duffrian after attending a marriage. Their two-wheeler slipped on the main road due to some chemical spilled on the main road, suspected to have leaked from another vehicle.

They started experiencing burning sensation on their bodies allegedly after they came in contact with the liquid chemical, a senior police official said. The picket staff from Kashmere Gate police station deployed in the area immediately took them to Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital, from where they were referred to JPN Hospital, the official added.

Two of them died during the course of treatment while the third injured person is undergoing treatment at the JPN Hospital, he said. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway to identify the vehicle from which the said chemical leaked.

A crime team visited the spot and picked up samples to identify the nature and name of the chemical, the police said.

