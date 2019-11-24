Kerala: Devotees 'beaten up' during 'Theyyam' ritual, SHRC seeks report

Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Sunday registered suo moto case based on a video which went viral on social media in which a 'Theyyam' was chasing and beating up devotees here. SHRC also sought a report from Kasargod district collector and police chief in connection with the case.

The incident occurred at Arayil Devi temple, Kanjangad in Kasargod district on November 2. Devotees were seen beaten up by Moovalmkuzhi Chamundi Theyyam while performing the ritual in the temple. Many devotees were injured, however, no complaint was filed by them.

Theyyam is a traditional art form performed in temples of northern districts of Kerala, mainly Kannur and Kasargod (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)