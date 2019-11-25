International Development News
Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar didn't direct anyone to do anything, says Chhagan Bhujbal

As the political drama continues in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday said that NCP party chief Sharad Pawar did not direct anyone to do anything, nor did he agree to anything with regard to the Maharashtra government formation.

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal speaking to media in Mumbai on Monday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As the political drama continues in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday said that NCP party chief Sharad Pawar did not direct anyone to do anything, nor did he agree to anything with regard to the Maharashtra government formation. "This thing is very clear that Pawar Sahab did not direct anyone to do anything, neither he agreed to anything. If there would have been something, he would have told everyone (NCP leaders). Later, he (Sharad Pawar) made it clear that whatever has happened is not correct so we have to trust these things. We are the witness to these things," Bhujbal said while speaking on the government formation in Maharashtra state.

Several leaders, including Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal from NCP and Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde visited the NCP MLAs who are staying at Hyatt hotel here. "We are here (Hyatt Hotel) to meet our party MLAs. Only one or two of our party MLAs are not here," said Bhujbal.

On being asked about Bhujbal's view on the 'Twitter war' between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, he said, "Two parties have been formed. Pawar Sahab is also keeping forward his views like him (Ajit Pawar). People will understand what is right and wrong." Earlier, retorting to Ajit Pawar's remark on "BJP-NCP alliance", Bhujbal said he was trying to create a false perception among the people regarding the government formation in the state."Ajit Pawar had tweeted to create a false perception among the people, so Sharad Pawar took to Twitter to clear the party's position," Bhujbal said.

This comes as MLAs of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are staying at different hotels in Mumbai in a bid to prevent poaching by the BJP, which has formed the government in the state but is yet pass the floor test. In a surprise development, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively on Saturday morning even as deliberations between NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress seemed to have reached the final stages. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

