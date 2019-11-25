International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, K Suresh give adjournment motion over Maharashtra issue

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Congress' Chief Whip in Lok Sabha, K Suresh on Monday gave adjournment motion notice in the House over the Maharashtra issue.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 09:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 09:37 IST
Delhi: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, K Suresh give adjournment motion over Maharashtra issue
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Congress' Chief Whip in Lok Sabha, K Suresh on Monday gave adjournment motion notice in the House over the Maharashtra issue. In another development, Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has also given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over 'Maharashtra government formation'.

After a prolonged uncertainty over the government formation that lasted for nearly a month, Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday early morning took oath for the second consecutive term as the state chief minister, while Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as deputy chief minister. The Supreme Court on Sunday issued notices to the Maharashtra government, state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy Ajit Pawar and the Centre, asking for relevant documents and letters of support from MLAs by 10 am on November 25. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

NHL roundup: Eichel, Sabres knock off Panthers

Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists, and Zemgus Girgensons scored twice, leading the Buffalo Sabres to a 5-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Sunday in Sunrise, Fla. Eichel is on pace for a career season, leading Buffalo in goals 14, and...

UP: CM Adityanath holds 'Janta Darbar' to resolve people's grievances

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a Janta Durbar at the Gorakhnath Temple here on Monday to address the grievances of the people. Many people submitted their applications to Adityanath and urged him to take requisite steps t...

SC peruses letters of Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis, Dy CM Ajit Pawar with regard to staking claim for forming government.

SC peruses letters of Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis, Dy CM Ajit Pawar with regard to staking claim for forming government....

SC commences hearing on Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine plea against Maha guv's decision

The Supreme Court on Monday commenced hearing on a plea filed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine against the Maharashtra governors decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister.Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for the Centre su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019