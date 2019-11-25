International Development News
Development News Edition

Governor was right in granting invitation to BJP to form govt: Advocate Mukul Rohatgi

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Maharashtra BJP in the Supreme Court, on Monday said that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was right in granting an invitation to BJP and NCP to form the government in the state.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 10:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 10:47 IST
Governor was right in granting invitation to BJP to form govt: Advocate Mukul Rohatgi
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi speaking to media persons in Delhi on Monday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Maharashtra BJP in the Supreme Court, on Monday said that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was right in granting an invitation to BJP and NCP to form the government in the state. "I have seen that along with a letter of Fadnavis [BJP's Devendra Fadnavis] there was a letter by Ajit Pawar as head of the legislative party with signatures of all NCP MLAs. Governor was right in granting an invitation to him to form govt," Rohatgi told the media persons.

This came after the BJP formed the government on Saturday morning when Devendra Fadnavis took oath for the second consecutive term as the state Chief Minister, with NCP's Ajit Pawar as his Deputy Chief Minister. The decision came as a surprise as deliberations among Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena on the formation of a non-BJP government in the state had seemingly reached the final stage.

Subsequently, a petition was filed by Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress against the decision taken by the Maharastra Governor to invite BJP to form the government. In a special hearing yesterday, a bench of Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan, and Sanjiv Khanna sought production of relevant documents including Maharashtra Governor's letter inviting BJP to form the government and letter of support of MLAs.

The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

SC reserves order in petition filed against Maharashtra govt formation

The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its order in the petition filed jointly by Shiv Sena, Congress, and the Nationalist Congress Party NCP against the government formation in Maharashtra with Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister. The be...

Cong members protest over Maha issue, Rahul Gandhi says

The Maharashtra government formation issue rocked Lok Sabha on Monday, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying democracy has been murdered in the state while his party members stormed the well carrying placards leading to adjournment of Ho...

Govt asks Coal India to produce at least 2 mmscmd of gas in 2-3 yrs

The government has asked Coal India to produce at least 2 mmscmd of coal bed methane gas in the next two to three years, according to an official. The coal ministry has directed the consultancy arm of Coal India CIL to be actively involved ...

Yingde Gases to Commence India Operations Through NovaAir, With First Tranche of Investment Underway

MUMBAI, Nov. 25, 2019 PRNewswire -- NovaAir, a wholly owned subsidiary of Yingde Gases - the largest industrial gas supplier in China - has formally commenced operations in India. Established in November 2019, NovaAir is headquartered in M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019