International Development News
Development News Edition

RS marshals shed military-style uniform, back in Indian attire

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newdel
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 12:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 12:00 IST
RS marshals shed military-style uniform, back in Indian attire

A week after their military-style uniforms created a controversy, Rajya Sabha marshals on Monday were again back in traditional Indian attire but without the 'pagri'. The two marshals, who flank the Chair, came to the House wearing dark coloured Indian bandhgalas, a dress that a Congress member remarked was "very smart." The marshals were seen in military-style outfits with caps in place of traditional Indian attire comprising turbans when the Rajya Sabha's landmark 250th session opened last Monday.

While the dress code of the marshals had changed, the uniform of nearly a dozen ushers who stand at the back of each row to fetch papers and assist MPs had remained unchanged. They had continued to don Indian attire with a pointed pagri or headgear.

The uniform of ushers remained unchanged on Monday. Customarily, the presiding officer of the House is flanked by two marshals who march ahead of the chairman to announce commencement of proceedings and also assist the chair in organising the desk and bringing up order papers.

On November 18, the first day of the 250th session of the Upper House of Parliament, two marshals in military-style uniforms and caps marched in, much to the surprise of members. Though the new uniform was olive green, it was different from the ones worn by military personnel. It, however, sported an aiguillette, an ornamental braided cord with decorative metal tips.

The new uniform was criticised by some members with Jairam Ramesh of the Congress remarking that it looked if it was ushering in of "marshal law". The marshals earlier wore Indian bandhgalas along with turbans.

After the dress came in for criticism in some quarters, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on November 19 ordered a review. Two days later, the marshals came to the House without the military-style caps.

Following the controversy, sources in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat had claimed that marshals themselves were not happy with their earlier outfits, especially the headgear. So the dress was changed and was designed by the National Institute of Design (NID). The dress was designed after studying dresses of marshals of four-five assemblies, they had said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Priyadarshan-Akshay Kumar to reunite for comedy

The credit of establishing Akshay Kumar as one of the most bankable actors in the comedy genre goes to Priyadarshan and the veteran filmmaker on Monday revealed they are collaborating again for a film which would be a laugh riot. The direct...

Rahul speaks briefly in Lok Sabha, accuses govt of 'murdering' democracy in Maharashtra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday spoke briefly during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha but did not ask his query and accused the government of murdering democracy in Maharashtra. Gandhi, who spoke while opposition members were protestin...

NBA roundup: Nuggets win fifth straight

Paul Millsap scored 23 points and hit all nine of his free throws, Will Barton and Jamal Murray added 22 points each, and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Phoenix Suns 116-104 on Sunday night. Mason Plumlee had 14 points, Monte Morris finis...

Dinwiddie leads Nets past Knicks for third straight win

Spencer Dinwiddie scored a game-high 30 points Sunday night for the visiting Brooklyn Nets, who withstood a furious fourth-quarter rally by the New York Knicks to escape with a 103-101 victory. Jarrett Allen finished with 18 points and 10 r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019