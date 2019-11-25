International Development News
Chhattisgarh: Infamous as 'Den of Naxals', Abujhmad witnessing influx of tourists

As Naxal-related violence is on the decline in Chhattisgarh, there has been an increase in tourism in the red zone specially Abujhmad which is infamous as 'den for Naxals'.

Chhattisgarh: Infamous as 'Den of Naxals', Abujhmad witnessing influx of tourists
Tourists' movement have been on the rise for the first time in Abujhmad in Chhattisgarh.. Image Credit: ANI

As Naxal-related violence is on the decline in Chhattisgarh, there has been an increase in tourism in the red zone specially Abujhmad which is infamous as 'den for Naxals'.

The area that has been affected by Naxals have beautiful waterfalls and are now witnessing a rise in the movement of tourists for the first time. According to the data compiled by CRPF, which keeps a track on the number of vehicles, there has been a massive jump in visits by tourists.

There has been around 77 per cent (comparison between June 2018 and June 2019) increase in the average number of bikes crossing the Indrawati Bridge from 2018 and 138 per cent increase (comparison between June 2017 and June 2019) from 2017. "There has been 87 per cent increase in the average number of cars visiting the Indrawati bridge and Satdhar waterfall from 2018 and 221 per cent increase from 2017. Also, the force has seen a jump of 36 per cent in the average number of jeep/pickup for ferrying the passengers from Mangnar/Malewahi/Harakoder to Barsur," CRPF data said.The CRPF's 195 Battalion has also made a video where tourists said that there was a fear of visiting waterfalls in Abujhmad area but now things are getting back to normal.

The central paramilitary force has also complied data of tourists visiting Indrawati bridge and Satdhar waterfall to name a few. "There has been 94 per cent increase in the average number of tourists visiting Indrawati bridge, river bed and Satdhar waterfall from 2018 and 233 per cent increase from 2017," CRPF deployed in the area said.

The Abujhmad region has also seen massive construction as the government is planning to develop multiple areas as tourist spots. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

