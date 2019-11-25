International Development News
Woman booked for duping man of Rs 10 lakh on job promise

A 51-year-old woman from Maharashtra's Thane district has been booked for allegedly duping a man of Rs 10 lakh on the pretext of getting him a job in the local civic body, police said on Monday. The complainant, Roopesh Verma (45), told the police that the accused, Shital Khade, promised to get him appointed as a clerk in the Thane Municipal Corporation and also a tender for road widening work.

He alleged that the woman took Rs 10 lakh from him on this pretext between November 2017 and February 2018, Naupada police station's sub-inspector Ramesh Patil said. Search for the woman was underway and a case was registered against her on Sunday under Indian Penal Code Section 420 (cheating), he added..

