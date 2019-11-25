International Development News
Kerala-made vehicle tracking gizmo launched

Kerala-made vehicle tracking gizmo launched Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 25 (PTI): A vehicle tracking device called Smart Eclipse, manufactured with the cooperation of Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) by IoT (Internet of Things)- based mobility solutions provider VST Mobility Solutions, has been launched in Kerala and in the global market. The company has got export orders from more than 100 countries, besides bagging Rs 140 crore foreign investment, a press release said.

K R Jyothilal, Principal Secretary, Transport, launched the product in Kerala on Sunday and Dr Saji Gopinath, CEO, KSUM, handed over the certificate for the distribution rights of the product in all 14 districts of the state to the company Central Eye Track at a function here. Dr S Chithra, Director, Kerala State IT Mission launched IoT-based intelligent transport system VDASH on the occasion.

HERE Technologies will be distributing the product in the global market and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed between the two companies at the function. Signing the MoU, Adithya Waghray, Manager, Global Alliance, HERE Technologies, said the partnership would bring innovations in the fields of transport systems, urban transportation and fleet management.

Alvin George, CEO, VST Mobility Solutions, said the company which was founded in 2015 had achieved this feat within a short span of time. Meanwhile, Raymond Mikhael, Chairman, VST Mobile Solutions, who is based in Canada, expressed his willingness to investment for the future activities of the company in Kerala.

Currently, he is also the Chairman of Gulf Business Group and the Additional Director of Anas Tec India Pvt. Ltd. The investment activities will create more employment opportunities in the company, which has 117 employees at present..

