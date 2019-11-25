International Development News
Development News Edition

Man involved in theft cases arrested from south Delhi's Sangam Vihar

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 14:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 14:40 IST
Man involved in theft cases arrested from south Delhi's Sangam Vihar

A 24-year-old man involved in six cases of theft and robbery was arrested from south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, police said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Aadil. He was arrested from Sangam Vihar on Sunday, where he had come to steal two-wheelers, they said.

According to the police, Aadil was previously involved in six cases of vehicle thefts, robbery and house theft registered at Sangam Vihar, Neb Sarai, Tigri and Malviya Nagar police stations respectively. With the arrest, the police claimed to have solved five cases. The police have also recovered five stolen motorcycles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Uber's London licence hangs in the balance on expiry day

Londons transport regulator said on Monday it has yet to decide on whether to renew Ubers operating license in the city after a media report said the taxi app would lose its right to take rides in Britains capital. LBC radio reported on Mon...

UPDATE 1-Cricket-England fast bowler Archer says he was subjected to racial abuse

England fast bowler Jofra Archer said on Monday he was subjected to racial insults by a spectator while batting during the final day of the opening test against New Zealand at Bay Oval.New Zealand cruised to an innings and 65-run win over E...

UPDATE 1-Former PM Blair says Britain is a mess

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair said on Monday that Britain was in a mess, warning that neither his own Labour Party nor the Conservative Party, led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, deserved to win a Dec. 12 election.Were a mess, Blair sai...

Series to document Australia's journey from ball-tampering scandal to Ashes success

The Australian cricket teams journey of redemption from the ball-tampering scandal to a successful defense of the Ashes has been turned into a soon-to-be-released docu-series, which would also include unseen dressing room footage. The eight...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019