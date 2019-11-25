International Development News
Punjab Police ASI killed in accident, wife severely injured

  • Phagwara
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 15:23 IST
An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Punjab Police was killed and his wife severely injured when their motorcycle was hit by a private bus at the sugar mill crossing area here on Monday, police said. The deceased was identified as ASI Binder Pal (52), of nearby Bhanoki village, Phagwara DSP Surinder Chand said.

His wife, Veena Rani, who was riding pillion, sustained serious injuries in the accident, the DSP said. Binder Pal and his wife were rushed to the Civil Hospital after the accident where doctors declared the policeman as brought dead, said a hospital official.

Pal's wife, who suffered multiple fractures, was referred to a private hospital later and her condition was stated to be stable, the police said. DSP Chand said the bus was impounded and its driver, Sukhwinder Singh of Jalandhar district, was arrested and charged with rash driving, causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others, causing grievous hurt and causing death by negligence.

