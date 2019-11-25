Delhi HC adjourns hearing on ED's plea seeking cancellation of Robert Vadra's anticipatory bail
The Delhi High Court on Monday adjourned till December 5 a petition filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to businessman Robert Vadra and Manoj Arora by a trial court in a money laundering case.
The Delhi High Court on Monday adjourned till December 5 a petition filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to businessman Robert Vadra and Manoj Arora by a trial court in a money laundering case. On April 1, the trial court had granted anticipatory bail to Vadra and Arora. It had directed them to furnish a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh each and surety of the same amount. Robert Vadra is Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's husband.
Seeking cancelation of anticipatory bail, advocate D P Singh, representing the ED, had earlier said that the trial court had not considered certain facts. He said that Vadra remained "evasive and non-cooperative" during the interrogation and had a "money chain that directly links to him".
The probe agency contended that the anticipatory bail granted to Vadra and Arora interfered with the investigation. The case relates to alleged money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property worth 1.9 million pounds. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi HC
- Priyanka Gandhi
- Enforcement Directorate
- London
ALSO READ
Tribunal headed by Delhi HC judge confirms five-year ban on LTTE
Tribunal headed by Delhi HC judge confirms five-year ban on LTTE
Delhi HC judge Sangita Dhingra Sehgal appointed CCI member
Tis Hazari incident: Delhi HC adjourns plea against disruption of work in district courts
Won't issue direction to Parliament for drafting uniform civil code: Delhi HC