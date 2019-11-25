International Development News
Development News Edition

6 new IAS officers allotted to Odisha cadre this year: CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 18:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 18:01 IST
6 new IAS officers allotted to Odisha cadre this year: CM

Only six new Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers have been allotted to Odisha cadre this year, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Monday. The chief minister said this in a written reply to a question in the Assembly.

Patnaik said to run the administration the state government has promoted many senior Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officers to the rank of IAS. While 26 OAS officers were promoted to IAS rank in 2017, seven such state civil service officers were promoted to IAS grade in 2018, he added Meanwhile, an official said Odisha's sanctioned strength of IAS officers is 237 but the state at present has 176 officers with 61 posts vacant.

Of the 176 IAS officers of Odisha cadre, 27 were on Central deputation, one on inter-state deputation and another IAS officer on study leave, the official added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

YouGov to release MRP poll for UK election on Wednesday

Market research firm YouGov said it would publish a closely watched poll which will seek to predict the outcome of Britains Dec. 12 at 2200 GMT on Wednesday.The multilevel regression and post-stratification MRP poll would be published first...

US STOCKS-Futures move higher as trade deal hopes rise

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as expectations of a trade truce were strengthened by a report that the worlds two largest economies were very close to a deal, while jeweler Tiffany surged after agreeing to a sale.Beijing and Washin...

Kerala: 1 dead after bike collides with KSRTC bus

A Kerala state volleyball player was killed after his bike collided with a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation KSRTC bus in Vanjarammoodu on Sunday night. The deceased was identified as JS Sreeram 23, who was returning home after taking...

Mayor says Turkish state banks shut out Istanbul after poll win

Istanbuls new mayor has said Turkeys state banks stopped making routine loans to the city after a June election in which he pulled off a shock victory over President Tayyip Erdogans ruling AK Party AKP, forcing it to borrow from abroad. May...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019